MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The same teens who were caught on camera attempting to rob people at gunpoint at a Dollar Tree are now accused of carjacking a man days before.

The video at the Dollar Tree on Getwell Road shows three young suspects trying to wrestle away a woman’s purse at gunpoint. They also attempt to rob another victim.

Surveillance pictures show they appear to be teenagers. Police say this was their second trip to the Dollar Tree after stealing a car from there a short time earlier.

It’s shocking to the family of a man who says the same teens carjacked him two days earlier.

It was December 22, two days before Christmas, at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard at around 10 p.m. The victim says he was about to put gas in his gold 2010 Mercedes when one suspect ran up to him and pointed a firearm.

The victim ducked down and told the suspect he could have the car. He says the teen yelled to two others to come on and they all got into the gold Mercedes and fled.

WREG asked police if the two cases were connected. They told us that is part of the investigation that remains ongoing.

But the police report from Dollar Tree says once the suspects stole a vehicle there, they fled and were followed by a gold Mercedes that had been taken in a carjacking.

Even though the surveillance pictures of the suspects are pretty clear, police say so far, no arrests have been made.