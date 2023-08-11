MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police say an 18-year-old robbery suspect was arrested after a brief standoff at a home in Dyersburg.

According to Dyersburg Police, multiple agencies in the department executed two search warrants at a home on Upper Finley Road Friday morning.

Once there, officers encountered 18-year-old Martavious Brown, who was reportedly hiding in a bedroom with a small child.

Dyersburg Police say that after about 10 minutes of attempted negotiations, officers deployed a robot inside the home. Police say officers could hear the child crying.

Dyersburg Police say that Brown then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Dyersburg agencies surround the home where Martavious Brown was taken into custody. (Photo courtesy of the Dyersburg Police Department)

Brown has been charged with aggravated robbery. Dyersburg Police say numerous items, including a firearm, were removed from the home.

“I am proud of our team for the countless hours dedicated to solving these robberies, and the tireless work of our detective division,” Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said in a statement. “I want to thank them along with our federal and state partners who assisted us this morning.”

Police say additional charges are expected.