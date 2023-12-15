MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teen indicted in fatally shooting a man downtown in April 2021 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Dorian Seay was 17 years old at the time of the crime, and will now serve a sentence of 25 years in jail, according to reports.

On April 17, 2021, Seay walked up to the victim who was sitting in a car with his friend on Beale Street between Main Street and Front Street.

The victim was holding “play money” in his hand when Seay attempted to grab it saying, “Drop it off.”

When the victims tried to drive away, Seay pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The victim was then taken to a hospital where he later died.

Days later, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Dylan Lovell of West Memphis.