MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen pled guilty to carjacking a woman and robbing a teacher back in 2018, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced on Wednesday.

Investigators said three teens carjacked a woman at a Lamar service station on January 5, 2018. It happened shortly after the three pulled alongside her vehicle while at the gas pump. Then, two of suspects hopped out of their car and one of them pointed a gun at the woman.

The armed suspect ordered her out of the car and demanded her keys. While the second suspect got in the back seat of the car, the gunman got in the driver’s seat and drove away. The third suspect followed in the second vehicle.

Investigators also said the teens robbed a teacher as she was arriving to school three days later. According to records, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the teacher and they took her laptop, wallet, cash and other items.

Dontavious Bell, 19, and Alfred Hill, 20, were identified as suspects and were arrested two weeks later.

The carjacking case against Hill, who was 16 at the time, is pending along with robbery and theft cases.

Bell has been sentenced to 7.2 years in prison and according to the DA’s Office, he must serve 75 percent of that time before being considered for parole. Bell was 15 at the time of the incidents.

Bell and Hill were transferred from Juvenile Court to be tried as adults.

