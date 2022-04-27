MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A reminder about pool safety after a 16-year-old boy was rescued from a swimming pool at a Parkway Village apartment complex Wednesday night.

Memphis police said just before 7:00 pm, officers responded to a person down call on Willow Creek Drive inside the Villas at Willow Creek and found the teenager submerged in the complex pool.

The teen was transported to St Francis Hospital in critical condition. There is no word on how he is doing.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Villas at Willow Creek is located right off Knight Arnold and Winchester.