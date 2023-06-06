MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 15-year-old charged with murder in the shooting death of John “Red” Materna has been approved for transfer to adult court, District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

Police have identified the juvenile suspect as Demarion Tackett. He is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Felony to wit: Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Mulroy said Tackett’s only previous charges involved violating curfew and joyriding.

Tackett is charged with fatally shooting Materna, who was well-known in the Nutbush neighborhood for years for selling watermelons on the roadside, during a robbery attempt May 15. The 76-year-old died several days later.

Tackett will have his first appearance in adult court June 13.