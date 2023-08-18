MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a teen boy who has gone missing from his southwest Memphis home.

According to a City Watch issued Friday evening, 15-year-old Syquavius Hoyett has been missing from his home in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Street for two days.

Memphis Police say Syquavius wasn’t reported missing until around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding Syquavius’s disappearance.

Police say Syquavius is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677 or the Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479.