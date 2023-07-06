MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen boy and an adult man were injured in a shooting in an apartment complex in Victorian Village.

Officers responded to an apartment on North Manassas Street near Adams Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital, while a teen is in non-critical condition at Le Bonheur.

Memphis Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.