MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were indicted in the death of a Memphis pastor who was shot and killed in the driveway of her home last year, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Miguel Andrade, 15, and Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, were indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The DA’s office announced in October 2022 that Andrade would be tried as an adult.

The first murder count relates to the premeditated killing of Eason-Williams while the second count relates to her killing during the perpetration of the robbery.

A $1 million bond was set for Rodriguez-Tabora during a preliminary hearing in October after the DA’s office made the request.

During Andrade’s transfer hearing, the court set his bond for $200,000 despite the DA’s office asking for a $600,000 bond.