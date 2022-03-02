MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been indicted after being accused of killing a woman outside a Southwest Memphis corner store, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Ladarrius Perry, 17, on a first-degree murder charge.

Police say Perry shot and killed 41-year-old Tracy McGee on Dec. 20, 2020 in the 400 block of King Road.

McGee suffered gunshot wounds to her back and neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Perry seven months later on July 17, 2021.

Perry told investigators he shot McGee because he claimed she stole money from his cousin.

He is being held on a $450,000 bond.