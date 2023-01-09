MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged after police say he killed his father in Raleigh on Saturday.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue where they found 19-year-old Ramarin Baker Jr. tussling on the ground with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr.

Police told Baker Jr. to drop the weapon once they saw he was in possession of a gun but the teen fired the gun at the father.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say after the teen shot his father, he threatened to kill himself until officers negotiated with him to put down the gun.

Officers found two handguns at the scene. One of the guns had an illegal modification.

Baker Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.