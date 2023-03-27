MEMPHIS, Teen. — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Dyersburg Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at Future City Recreation on St. Joseph Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Auri’A Battles, 19, was pronounced dead after being transported to West Tennessee Healthcare, Dyersburg.

According to police, detectives recovered an AR-15 rifle they believed was used in the shooting and interviewed multiple people, including the alleged 19-year-old shooter, at the scene.

Police have not said if charges have been filed but the case will be presented to the April term of the Dyer County Grand Jury.

Dyersburg Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 731-288-7679.