MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has turned himself in after he admitted to hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

Officers said Clearance Johnson was walking across National Street on April 18 when Noe Juarez-Espinoza, 19, was driving south on National Street and struck Johnson with the driver’s side door.

Juarez-Espinoza told police Johnson suddenly walked into his travel lane. He also said he tried to swerve to avoid hitting Johnson but was unsuccessful.

Juarez-Espinoza then continued driving without stopping to render aid to Johnson or notifying police.

He told officers that he fled the scene because he was scared.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Juarez-Espinoza is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death/injury and duty to give information/render aid.

He is expected to appear in court on May 9.