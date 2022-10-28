MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare.

Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.

Memphis Police say 18-year-old Nathaniel Lewis was found sleeping in the back of one of the buses. When asked to leave, reports say he became angry and started making threats saying quote “I’m going to F*** these people up” and “I’m going to burn this b *** down”.

MPD says this was not the first time Lewis was found on the property. According to court documents, witnesses claim Lewis has been found sleeping in the bus before.

They told police he waits until the facility closes and enters through the emergency door – which can’t be locked. The police report says Lewis has been told on numerous occasions not to come back but he continues to return.

Police say Lewis has caused more than $1,000 in damage to the bus by damaging the rearview mirror, seats, and flooring.

MPD says Thursday morning’s outburst had several parents who were nearby concerned for their children’s safety. We spoke briefly to a daycare staff matter but she declined to comment on the matter.

Temecia Clark lives in the area and says this incident points to a much bigger issue in the community.

“It’s just a cry for help,” Clark said. “He’s just a child. That’s very, very unfortunate. The weather’s changing. It’s getting colder outside. So, it’s a lot to think about.”

Lewis is being held on a $1,000 bond.