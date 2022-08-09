MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.