MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is injured after a shooting in an apartment complex near Vance Avenue and South Danny Thomas Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 Block of Foote Park Place where the boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.