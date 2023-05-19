MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gunman fired shots on a busy Raleigh road in broad daylight, injuring a teen and putting dozens in danger.

Bridgette Riddle, who was caught in the crossfire, says she has lost her sense of security after a single bullet hit the side of her car.

“It goes over in your head what if it had come through what if it had hit right here,” Riddle said.

Her typical commute from North Memphis to Bartlett took a wild turn around Wednesday evening on James Road near Coach Drive when 10 to 12 bullets went flying in the air.

“I was coming home from work coming up to the overpass in the far right lane and all of a sudden I hear pop, pop, pop, and then you see them coming under the underpass,” Riddle said.

Police say one of the bullets hit a 17-year-old in the arm. He was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Detectives say the teen was leaving the gas station walking with two other people heading to the Huntington Hills Apartments when the gunfire started. The other bullets hit three cars, including Riddle’s car.

“These other people, they got hit and they had their grandbaby in the car and he was only 3 years old and he said why was he shooting at our truck,” Riddle said.

Riddle says the couple consoled her as she cried hysterically. “What if I had got hit, my daughter would be without a mother,” Riddle said. “I didn’t go to work yesterday. I was too scared to get back out.”

In total, the police say nine people were directly impacted by the shooting. Riddle says she’s just thankful no lives were lost.

“Think about how many lives they could have taken going after whatever they were going after it’s not worth it,” she said.

At this time no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.