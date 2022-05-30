MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is facing murder and robbery charges after an ambush shooting at a Frayser service station in 2021, according to Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Marc Lynn Thomas is facing murder and robbery charges after an incident at a Frayser gas station left one man dead.

Investigators said Malik Gibson drove up to a gas pump in Frayser on the 3700 block of North Watkins around 11:30 pm the night of August 14, 2021.

Gibson then entered the store and went back to his vehicle to see a gunman. Gibson was shot in the head, neck, chest and left arm.

Authorities said surveillance footage showed Thomas removing the car keys from the victim’s pocket and driving away in his white, two-door Infiniti.

Marc Lynn Thomas has been charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Thomas is being held on a $750,000 bond at Shelby County Jail East.