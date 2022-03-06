MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was arrested after police said he is responsible for two carjacking incidents over the weekend.

Police responded to a carjacking call on March 5 on the 5200 block of Flowering Peach. The victim told police he parked his car when three suspects approached him demanded the car keys.

The victim was getting his two-year-old out of the back seat of the car when one of the suspects tried to hit the victim with a gun but struck the two-year-old instead, according to police. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers found the victim’s vehicle and arrested a 17-year-old teen trying to get inside of the car. MPD said they also found a rifle with the teen.

MPD responded to a second call on White Birch and Tulip Tree after a victim said he was getting out of his vehicle when four suspects with guns demanded his vehicle. Officers said the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, but it has since been recovered.

In addition to carjacking charges, the teen is also being charged with employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property, aggravated assault, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.