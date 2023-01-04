MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after she was shot on Christmas day in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting took place on the 300 block of Adams just after midnight.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

MPD posted a video of the shooting that shows the suspect firing from a dark-colored sedan and a white minivan. The footage also shows a man attempting to fire at the fleeing suspects.

At this time no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.