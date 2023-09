MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl was shot and killed in Frayser, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, they responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Birchfield. The girl was found and taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

She did not survive, police say. No suspect information was given.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.