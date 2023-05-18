MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female juvenile has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two teens, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile will have a court hearing Thursday morning.

Officials say two teenage girls died, and another was hospitalized after a possible drug overdose at a high school Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at Fayette-Ware High School around 4:40 p.m., hours before the school’s graduation ceremony.

“We received notification at the sheriff’s office that there were two individuals that were found that appeared not to be breathing,” said Chief Deputy Ray Garcia.

Garcia said all the victims were females and their ages range from 16 to 17. One of the teens was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she is now in stable condition.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as more information becomes available.