MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot while riding his bike last week in South Memphis.

On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

Police said the boy was riding his bike when someone fired multiple shots at him. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

MPD is still searching for the suspect(s).

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.