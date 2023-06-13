MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old accused of killing a beloved street vendor was on a crime spree prior to his arrest, a judge in the case said Tuesday.

Damarian Tackett appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. Since the hearing happened in Juvenile Court, cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

Tackett is accused of shooting and killing 76-year-old John “Red” Materna, also known as the Watermelon Man, on May 15. Tackett faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the killing.

Witnesses say Materna was selling watermelons when the teen and another suspect approached Materna and attempted to rob him.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent to seek transfer, meaning Tackett’s case could be moved to adult court.

Last week DA Steve Mulroy said Tackett’s past encounters with police were regarding curfew violations and joyriding.

However, it was revealed in court police were able to connect him to a series of car theft-related incidents that took place prior to the killing.

The judge read off a long list of charges dating back to November of last year. When the judge asked Tackett if he understood what he’s charged with, he replied “No.”

The charges include theft of property, vandalism, aggravated robbery, and carjacking, related to two incidents that happened over the past several months. In total, Tackett faces up to 19 charges, including the charges related to Materna’s death.

The DA’s office says before Tackett can be tried in adult court, he must have a transfer hearing.

The judge ordered Tackett be given a psych evaluation before the hearing.

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, none of Tackett’s family members appeared in court as he stood at the podium wearing a green jumpsuit next to an attorney and a deputy.

Tackett is due back in court July 3.