MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a teenager died following a medical emergency at the Youth Villages campus in Arlington last week.

The Bartlett Police Department said a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital on November 16 and died after a “reported incident” at Youth Villages on Memphis Arlington Road.

In a statement released on Thursday, Youth Villages confirmed that a young person experienced a medical emergency at one of their campuses on November 16. They said the juvenile was treated by medical staff that were on-site during the incident and later died at the hospital.

Youth Villages said they did not know the cause of the medical emergency but noted that “there were no abusive or otherwise inappropriate interactions directed toward the young person.”

You can read their full statement below:

An incident occurred at one of our campuses on Thursday, Nov. 16. A young person in our care experienced a medical emergency. We do not know the cause of the medical emergency. The young people in our care are continually supported by physicians, nurse practitioners and nursing staff. Medical staff, including a nurse practitioner, registered nurse and EMT, were on site during the incident. The young person received immediate emergency medical attention and was hospitalized. The young person passed away in the hospital. Due to confidentiality laws involving children who receive mental and behavioral health care, we cannot discuss individual cases or health issues related to youth receiving help in our programs. However, we can confirm that many of the statements and comments circulating on social media now are false. Specifically, there were no abusive or otherwise inappropriate interactions directed toward the young person. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and loss of a child. Our thoughts are with the family in this difficult time. We help youth with the most severe mental, emotional behavioral challenges at our intensive residential centers. The care and well-being of the young people we help is always our most important concern. Our staff are trained in behavioral interventions and follow strict protocols when working with the young people we serve. All interventions are reviewed internally, and, if necessary, are subject to third-party review. We are working closely with all relevant public safety and health authorities and awaiting the official medical reports. We will provide updates as we are able. Youth Villages

The Bartlett Police Department and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are investigating the incident.