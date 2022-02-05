MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has died after police say he was shot and dropped off at a hospital in Whitehaven on Friday night.

Officers responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. of a person shot at Methodist South Hospital on the 1300 block of Wesley Drive.

A 16-year-old boy was dropped off by an unknown car. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers do not have a shooting location at this time.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.