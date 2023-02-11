MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said.

The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville.

The victim is described as a teenage girl sitting in the back seat when she was struck by at least one bullet. In addition, they reported a minor with a “shrapnel” type injury to another 13-year-old in the same car. The driver was not injured.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Haywood Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-1215 or CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.