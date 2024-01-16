MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One teen is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Tuesday morning.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Hike and Palmer Street regarding a shooting.

DPD says one 17-year-old was found shot dead inside of a vehicle on the scene.

The second 17-year-old was rushed to an ambulance service by private vehicle before being airlifted to a Memphis hospital, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.