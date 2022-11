MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has died after a shooting in Parkway Village.

MPD initially investigated a shooting on November 21 on the 2700 block of Curtis Street. A teen girl was found and transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police said that she did not survive her injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.