MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a small gray SUV.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.