MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old Cheddar’s employee beaten unconscious by unhappy customers faced his alleged attackers in court Monday.

The teen, his mom, and his dad were all in the courtroom when Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley were arraigned on charges of aggravated assault.

(L to R) Darius Brantley, Carol Brantley, Brittany Brantley, and Kaitlin Brantley

Latisha Ford said she wanted to be there with her son to let the accused know justice would be served and said she was not happy all four were out of jail on bond.

“They should not let them out. They should make them sit in jail,” said Ford. “They are a menace to society.”

Ford said her 17-year-old son, who was a host at the Cheddar’s on North Germantown Parkway, was seating a party of eight when he was attacked.

According to the affidavit of complaint, Brittany Brantley and another family member became upset because it was taking too long for their large party to be seated. Ford said her son told her they were also upset they couldn’t all be seated together.

Police said Darius Brantley exchanged words with the host, then attacked him from behind.

They said Brittany Brantley joined in, punching him until he fell and hit his head against a brick wall.

In 2019, Darius Brantley was charged with first-degree murder in a Whitehaven shooting, but court records show he pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison in November of 2021.

Darius was out on bond in a separate case involving a theft from a Wing Stop on the day of the alleged Cheddar’s attack.

“I am not understanding the justice system. Here is another family going through something with this same suspect. I’m furious,” said Ford.

Teen attacked the job at Cheddar’s in the 2100 block of Germantown Parkway

Ford’s son was taken to a hospital to be treated for a concussion, bruises to his face, a black eye, and bruised lungs. He told police he was unconscious for 20 to 30 minutes.

Ford said her son is headed into his final year of high school but had to put senior photos on hold because of the black eye.

“I talked to someone yesterday to start counseling because all he wants to know is why they would do him like that,” said Ford. “As a mom, you know, it’s heartbreaking.”

She said her son is still suffering from headaches and doesn’t plan to go back to work. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the teen with senior expenses.

She said Cheddar’s has offered to help with her son’s medical needs, but she wants to make sure he gets the best treatment available.

Darius Brantley was released from jail on a $40,000 bond. Kaitlin Brantley was released on a $20,000 bond. Brittany Brantley and Carol Brantley’s bonds were $10,000.

They are all scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.