MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is in custody following a shooting in West Memphis that left a 19-year-old dead.

Joshua Millen of West Memphis was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

He is charged with first-degree murder and terroristic act.

The West Memphis Police Department stated that the US Marshals assisted them with Millen’s arrest.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to a shooting at a Citgo in the 100 block of East Broadway. Police say the victim, 19-year-old T’Kai Gardner, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS tried to save Gardner’s life on the scene, according to reports. He was then rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.