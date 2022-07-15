MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is behind bars after her alleged role in a robbery and kidnapping last month, police say.

According to police, 18-year-old Alana Dorsey set up the victim on June 18 on the 500 block of East McLemore.

The victim told police Dorsey, who he knew as Angel, came to visit him just around 3 a.m.

Police say Dorsey began texting someone and moments later, two armed men entered the victim’s house.

While Dorsey held the victim at gunpoint the men went throughout the house and stole several items including shoes, clothing, prescription medications, and money, police say.

Crime records show Dorsey demanded the passcode to the victim’s phone and said the men would ‘blow his head off’ if he refused.

The total value of the property taken from the victim’s home was $7,000.

Dorsey was charged with kidnapping and robbery.

There is no bond information posted at this time.