MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demarion Tackett, the 15-year-old teen accused of killing a well-loved watermelon vendor, appeared in juvenile court Monday.

Tackett is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Materna, also known as the Watermelon Man.

The hearing was virtual, with his mother and lawyer present. Several members of Materna’s family, including his wife, children, and grandchildren, were also logged in.

During the hearing, Judge Tarik Sugarmon aimed to set a date for a transfer hearing to determine if Tackett would be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

At the last hearing, the judge had requested a psychological evaluation, which has now been completed, allowing for setting the transfer hearing date.

However, Tackett’s lawyer, Brandon Hall, requested the transfer hearing to be scheduled at least 45 days out to allow enough time for him to review all the evidence presented in discovery.

Hall mentioned his client is accused of three or four other aggravated robberies and stated there were victim statements and witness interviews he had not yet received.

As a result, the judge set a new report date for July 31st to ensure Hall has access to all written and digital evidence.

Judge Sugarmon also scheduled the transfer hearing for August 23.