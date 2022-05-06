MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen suspect has been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in northwest Tipton County.

According to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, 19-year-old Luke Hayden Jones of Tipton County admitted his role in vehicle burglaries on several roads in northwest Tipton County, including Garland Drive, Shiloh Road and Jamestown Road.

The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in the early morning hours of April 30 and May 1.

Jones reportedly lives in the area where the break-ins occurred. Authorities reportedly used surveillance video from nearby homes to develop Jones as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office says cash and weapons were taken, and not all of the property has been recovered at this time. According to the sheriff’s office, most of the vehicles were unlocked.

Beasley released a statement on the arrest.

“The work that our deputies and investigators have put into this rash of burglaries is to be commended. The detectives, with assistance from our patrol deputies, have spent countless hours since last weekend putting these cases together, developing suspects and conducting interviews. Luke Jones lives only a short distance from where he committed these burglaries, so I hope the citizens in this area of the county will rest easier knowing he is behind bars. Mr. Jones wreaked havoc in this area for over 72 hours and he victimized many people but for now, his time is up. I again thank the hard work of our men and women and for those citizens that provided information throughout this investigation.”

Jones has been charged with several counts of burglary of an automobile. He is being held in the Tipton County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Jones is expected to be in court June 17.