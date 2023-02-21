MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teen charged as an adult in the killing of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams is out on bond and possibly back in school.

According to court records, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade posted the $200,000 bond last week. Andrade is said to have fired the shots killing Pastor Eason-Williams.

Back in January, when the judge set his bond, he told the teen he was only allowed to go home and to school if he got out. The other teen charged in the shooting remains in the juvenile court system.

Eason-Williams was shot and killed outside her home in July of last year.