MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington police have charged a teen with reckless homicide for the death of a friend.

Seth Walls, 18, is locked up for the September shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Haley Reedy.

Haley Reedy (provided photo)

The Millington Central High School sophomore was found dead at a home on Cedar Creek Drive and police say a number of people were at the home when she was shot.

According to court records, Walls told police he left a gun on the couch, walked out of the room, and then heard a gunshot.

But the medical examiner ruled Reedy’s death a homicide after an autopsy revealed she was shot in the head from behind.

Investigators and Reedy’s mother now believe Walls pulled the trigger.

Walls is expected in court Tuesday morning.