MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road that left one teen dead and another injured back in January.

According to Memphis Police, Cartavious Reed, 20, observed a fight between Maria Jackson and her 16-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Surveillance video inside the home showed the boy involved in the argument receiving a gun from Reed, police said.

During the fight, a witness said the 16-year-old made loud verbal threats, saying he was going to kill Nickolas Kelley, 17, who was inside a bedroom with Maria. He said “On God, I’m going to kill him.”

The boy then began beating on the room door.

Before the boy could fire his gun, Kelley shot him and Maria’s 17-year-old sister Timya Jackson through the room’s door, according to police documents.

Timya died from her injuries.

Surveillance video showed Maria coming out of the room and blaming Kelley for killing her sister.

Police said Kelley then came out of the room with an AR-style pistol and threatened Reed and the 16-year-old. Reed took the boy to the hospital in critical condition.

As officers were making the scene, Maria pointed out the vehicle that Kelley was driving. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but Kelley refused to stop and drove away.

Officers noticed that Kelley removed all the fired casing from his gun that was in Maria’s room. Maria also told police that Kelley had grabbed all of this belongings before leaving the scene.

Kelley has been charged with reckless homicide, tampering with or fabricating evidence, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Reed was charged two counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder in January.