MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month.

The teen was arrested on September 30 and charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and eight counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The series of shootings started on September 21 when a man was shot along North Belvedere Boulevard. Investigators said nearly 10 shots were fired.

The next day, police said a 65-year-old man was shot after he took a picture of an alleged traffic infraction on Angelus Street.

The victim said when he tried to call police, two people who committed the traffic violation approached him and one of them started shooting at him.

A picture of one of the two people involved helped investigators connect to another shooting that happened on September 22 at an apartment complex on North Belvedere.

Police say a woman was shot several times after her child answered her front door.