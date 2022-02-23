MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges after two people died in a crash near the Memphis airport early Monday morning, according to Memphis Police.

The accident happened at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma after 6 a.m.

Police said preliminary information indicated the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, driver to exercise due care, reckless driving, child curfew, no driver’s license and violation of financial responsibility law.