MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis teenager has been charged Thursday in the armed robbery of a shopper in the parking lot of a grocery store in Parkway Village last month.

There’s a feeling uneasiness for shoppers like Angela Adams as customer after customer file in and out of Superlo Foods following a robbery in the parking lot on Feb. 15.

“It’s horrible, it’s really horrible. Crime just really just everywhere but it’s horrible here,” Adams said.

Memphis Police say a man was putting a shopping cart away when he was approached by two men, armed with guns, that demanded the keys to his Honda Civic.

He complied and the pair left, but the impact remains two weeks later.

MPD said the victim’s car was eventually recovered and investigators were able identify 18-year-old De’Vonta Somerville as one of the suspects.

Somerville was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

De’Vonta Somerville

Over the last year, more than 300 crimes were reported in the area ranging from robberies to assaults, in some cases even murders, which is why Angela Adams says her guard is always up.

“Women need to be watching, put those cellphones down and watch your surroundings, watch under your cars, around your car, watch who’s following you when you’re pulling off the lot. It’s just sad,” Adams said.

Somerville posted bond on Wednesday. He is due back in court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, MPD said the search continues for the other person involved.

If you have any information about the robbery contact CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.