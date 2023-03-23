OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Police are continuing their investigation following an armed robbery at a restaurant in Olive Branch.

The sight of customers filling into the Piccadilly restaurant on Goodman Road is to be expected, but that’s not what happened hours earlier when customers were stopped in their tracks.

As the Olive Branch restaurant was closing Wednesday night, police got a call about an armed robbery in progress.

Investigators said they set up a perimeter around the busy shopping center and were eventually able get the suspect, who has been identified as Jayden Stigall, to surrender.

The 17-year-old is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and armed robbery. The outcome was disappointing to customers.

“We got so many opportunities for young folks to do this a lot of them don’t take advantage of that. When you don’t take advantage of your skills and education, more likely, you’re gonna end up going the wrong direction,” said one customer.

At this time, OBPD have not provided specific details about the robbery but did say the suspect is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

We reached out numerous times to Piccadilly’s corporate office for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.