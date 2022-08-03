MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting arrest led Fayette County deputies to the discovery of several guns and drugs Tuesday morning.

The incident began in after deputies responded to the shooting in Moscow, Tennessee on Monday.

A 16-year-old was found wounded but he is expected to be okay.

During the investigation, detectives received information that the suspect may possibly be driving a black Dodge Charger in the area of Highway 57 and Houston Road.

After spotting the vehicle, authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Taki Walker, fled the scene.

Deputies say at one point Walker was clocked at 102 MPH.

Once deputies were able to detain Walker, they went to Walker’s residence where they located several weapons and high-capacity drum-style magazines.

Investigators also located over 60 bags of THC gummies, 12.9 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, and over $1000 in cash.

Deputies say Walker did not have a driver’s license or insurance on the Dodge Charger.

Walker was booked into Fayette County Detention Center where he was charged with attempted murder, evading arrest, no driver’s license, possession of drugs and speeding.

His bond has been set at $100,000.