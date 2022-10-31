MEMPHIS, Tenn — It didn’t take long for police to find the car taken from a couple at gunpoint in Midtown on Saturday.

Twenty minutes after the carjacking in the 405 block of South Cleveland Street, officers located the stolen Prius and took an 18-year-old into custody.

Police say Christoph Boyd was one of four people who jumped out the Pruis on Watkins and Vollintine when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

The victims said they were sitting in the Pruis on Cleveland when several people approached them, pointed guns at them, and demanded they get out of the vehicle.

Investigators said Boyd admitted to being involved in the carjacking and running from police.

He is charged with carjacking, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Boyd is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Over the last few weeks, several people have been robbed in the Midtown area by a group. So far, police have only made one arrest in those cases.

If you know anything about the robberies or the carjackers who are still on the run, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.