MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a 19-year-old they say is responsible for breaking into a car and shooting at people at Huey’s last month.

According to reports, on April 30, an off-duty police officer saw Chase Harris and another man breaking into cars in the parking lot. He told them he was an officer and ordered them to get on the ground. They did not; instead, they opened fire.

The officer fired back as the two suspects fled the scene. Bullets hit two vehicles and Huey’s, which had several customers inside, police say.

As MPD made the scene, Harris was airlifted to the hospital, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators said after he was released, they noticed his clothing resembled the clothing of one of the suspects from video footage.

One day after the incident, police discovered that Harris’ get-away car was a Lexus he stole on April 29.

Chase Harris is charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Motor Vehicle Burglary, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon and Theft of Property between $10,000 and $60,000.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Records did not indicate whether or not the second suspect was taken into custody.