MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after being accused of a carjacking.

Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue just before 9 p.m. They later received information that the stolen vehicle was last seen at February Road and Peace Street in southwest Memphis.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Horn Lake Road, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a curb and sidewalk.

Officers said the teen suspect exited the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. He was captured in the 100 block of East Shelby Drive.

He has been charged with carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon.

This is not the first time the teen has been arrested. At age 12, he was arrested for domestic violence.

The 17-year-old has also been arrested for:

Disorderly Conduct at age 13

Criminal Trespassing at age 14

Simple Assault at ages 14 and 15

Aggravated Assault at age 15

The teen’s identity has not been released due to his age.