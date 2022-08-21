MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after being accused of a carjacking.

Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue just before 9 p.m. They later received information that the stolen vehicle was last seen at February Road and Peace Street in southwest Memphis.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Horn Lake Road, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a curb and sidewalk.

Officers said the teen suspect exited the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. He was captured in the 100 block of East Shelby Drive.

He has been charged with carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon.

This is not the first time the teen has been arrested. At age 12, he was arrested for domestic violence.

The 17-year-old has also been arrested for:

  • Disorderly Conduct at age 13
  • Criminal Trespassing at age 14
  • Simple Assault at ages 14 and 15
  • Aggravated Assault at age 15

The teen’s identity has not been released due to his age.