MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been arrested after a woman was killed during a shootout in Frayser.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Whitney Avenue near Overton Crossing Street.

Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting inside of a gray Honda Civic. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, witnesses on the scene told investigators shots had been fired at an apartment complex on North Trezevant Street near Frayser Boulevard. Police say the Honda had been fleeing that scene.

One man reportedly told police his sister had gotten into an argument with the suspect in the courtyard of the complex, and that the suspect had threatened her with a gun.

The man told investigators the suspect fired shots at him as he walked out of the front door.

According to police, the man ran back into his apartment, grabbed a gun, and started chasing the suspect through the complex towards the parking lot. The suspect reportedly fired several shots at the man during the foot chase.

Memphis Police say the suspect got into a vehicle and kept firing shots. The man reportedly returned fire.

Police say 18-year-old Dequan Huff was identified as the shooter. Memphis Police say Huff admitted to firing shots at the man when he walked out of his apartment.

Huff reportedly told police that when he got into his girlfriend’s gray Honda Civic, she was fatally shot.

Huff is now facing one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder. No bond has been set for him.