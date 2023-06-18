MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was charged with having a prohibited weapon after shots were fired near late Saturday night near the Beale Street entertainment district.

At 11:35, police officers say they heard multiple shots fired from the area around Peabody Place and Rufus Thomas Boulevard.

One person approached officers on Beale and told them he had been injured in Handy Park, possibly from a ricochet. He was treated on the scene by the fire department and released, but declined further involvement in the investigation.

While searching the area, officers were told about two suspects who had allegedly fired the shots from the parking garage at 250 Peabody Place. Officers found them on Ida B. Wells Boulevard.

One of the men, identified as Jose Alvarado, had a handgun. He was charged by police with having a prohibited weapon, a felony.

Records show Alvarado is in jail Sunday. Police are continuing their investigation.