MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Beale Street that left one man dead and two men injured.

Memphis Police say officers heard several shots while they were working detail on Beale Street between Rufus Thomas Boulevard and South 4th Street on April 10 around 2 a.m.

Back in April, officers said the shooting started when two groups of men exchanged gunfire outside of The Green Room. A man from one of the groups fired shots at the second group. That’s when one man from the second group then returned fire.

Officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were sent to Regional One in critical condition while a third victim, later identified as Tacquan Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that 17-year-old Cedquedrick Williams was responsible for the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say investigators learned that Williams had been arrested in New Albany, Mississippi approximately one week ago and was detained in the Union County Jail.

He was arrested for several felony charges including felony evading arrest and was occupying a stolen car that contained marijuana and four guns stolen from Shelby County and Memphis.

He was bound over as an adult and is incarcerated on a $500,000 bond. Extradition is being arranged by Juvenile Court prosecutors.