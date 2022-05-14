MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is facing multiple charges after she admitted to being involved in a carjacking and leading police on a chase.

Officers responded to a Midtown carjacking on May 12. When they arrived, four female victims told officers they were all sitting in one of the victim’s vehicle when three women approached them. The victims said the women began beating on the window, telling them to let the window down.

One suspect then pulled out a handgun and forced the victims out of the car, according to court documents. Police said all three suspects fled the scene in the car.

The Auto Theft Task Force found the stolen vehicle the next day. Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

Police said the chase ended when the vehicle was spotted in Corning Village Apartments. Court documents say three females and one male got out of the car and led police on a foot chase.

Officers said the suspects’ ages were 14, 16, 17 and 18.

One suspect, Brinesha Chapman, was identified as the driver before being arrested and taken into custody.

Chapman, 18, admitted to police that she was involved in the carjacking. Several victims also identified her as one suspect who knocked on the vehicle’s window.

She is being charged with four counts of carjacking, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of evading arrest, attempted robbery, and employment of a firearm.

The other three suspects are also facing the same charges.

Chapman is expected to appear in court on May 16.